President Donald Trump shared a light moment with his cabinet while praising tech billionaire Elon Musk. During a meeting, Trump joked that anyone unhappy with Musk would be "thrown out."

Trump invited Musk to speak first, highlighting their close relationship. He praised Musk for his contributions and the criticism he faces, saying, “He’s sacrificing a lot… and getting a lot of praise, but he’s also getting hit.”

When a reporter asked Musk about Trump’s claim that the cabinet fully supported him, Trump jumped in, saying, “Elon, let the cabinet speak just for a second.” He then added, “Is anybody unhappy with Elon? If you are, we will throw you out of here.” The room erupted in laughter and applause.

Musk responded by calling it the “best cabinet ever”

Beyond the humour, Trump spoke about his commitment to balancing the national budget. Musk also admitted to a brief mistake in Ebola prevention funding, saying it was quickly corrected. He said, "Doge will certainly make mistakes as we proceed, but when we make mistakes, we'll fix it very quickly."

He added, "We accidentally cancelled – very, very briefly – Ebola prevention. I think we all want Ebola prevention, so we restored Ebola prevention immediately. There was no disruption."

