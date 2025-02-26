Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made it clear that there will be no ceasefire along the contact line in Ukraine, Russian state media reported on Wednesday (Feb 26).

Lavrov emphasised that Russia has a constitution to uphold and cannot agree to any deals that would involve further arming the Ukrainian government.

"We have a constitution," he said, adding that such a cessation in fighting is not feasible.

The Russian Foreign Minister also highlighted that they will not accept any agreements that involve further arming the Ukrainian government.

"It is impossible to enter into agreements that would involve pumping the Kyiv regime with weapons again," he concluded.

Lavrov had earlier rejected the notion of deploying European peacekeepers to Ukraine, stating that Russia hasn't received any such proposal and doesn't view it as a viable option.

Zelensky to ask Trump if he will 'stop' US aid

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Wednesday (Feb 26), expressed hope to visit Washington on Friday, aiming to secure a minerals deal with the United States and discuss potential future aid.

"I would like to have this visit very much," Zelensky told reporters on Wednesday.

"This is just a start, a framework, it can be a big success. The success will depend on our conversation with President Trump," he added.

He further said that he would ask Trump if the US would halt the aid entirely, and if yes, then whether Ukraine could continue purchasing weapons from the United States.

He then said that revenues generated from a resources deal would be deposited into a joint fund owned by Ukraine and the United States and that Kyiv would not be "a debtor" over aid provided under the Biden administration.

"This would be unfair to us," Zelensky said.

(With inputs from agencies)