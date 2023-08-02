Irish town in mourning after teenager friends die in car crash while going to prom

The town of Clones in Ireland is in mourning after Kiea McCann (17) and her best friend Dlava Mohamed (16), students at Largy College died in a horror car crash on their way to an end-of-year school dance.

A car carrying five people, including the teenagers, crashed after leaving the N54 road, near the Irish border and hit a tree around 18:45 local time. While the two high schoolers were killed, the other three suffered injuries.

The car was being driven by a 60-year-old man who is in critical condition, having been admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. One of the injured is Dlava's 18-year-old sister who remains in critical but stable condition. Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man continues to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Postmortems were completed on the bodies of the two deceased, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

Supt Patrick O'Connell described the incident as "particularly traumatic" for all those involved.

"Having attended the scene last night, it was particularly harrowing, particularly the chaos that emanates when such an incident happens," said O'Connell.

"The fire service, the ambulance service were particularly brilliant. Without them we wouldn’t have been able to manage this incident," he added.

An investigation has been opened into the accident and a number of other previous crashes on the same road might help authorities ascertain the true cause of the accident.

Community comes together

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (August 1), the entire community gathered on Monaghan Street as a mark of support for the grieving families. According to a BBC report, Dlava's family had moved to Ireland from Syria, about seven years ago.

"The news has shocked County Monaghan and the surrounding counties. The close community is just numb, people have no words," said Monaghan councillor Richard Truell.

"The families have to pick up the pieces now unfortunately and their friends are going to surely miss them. It’s a tight-knit community and they are going to have to rally around the families affected," he added.

After the news of the accident reached students who had gathered at the Westenra Arms Hotel, the event was cancelled and buses were arranged to take them back to their school, to be met by their parents and teachers.

(With inputs from agencies)