Iraq: Sadrist movement official appeals protesting supporters to leave parliament

A senior official from Iraq's Sadrist movement on Tuesday (August 2) urged followers occupying the nation's parliament to move their protest outside. The appeal has come amid calls for dialogue between political rivals in the country. The current political mayhem has put two key Shiite factions against each other.

One of them comprises supporters of powerful preacher Moqtada Sadr. His political bloc won largest number of seats in October elections last year. The rival faction is pro-Iran Coordination Framework.

Mohamed Saleh al-Iraqi, a senior Sadr loyalist, called on protesters to "leave parliamentary headquarters" and join fellow Sadrists at an "encampment in front of and around the building".

The announcement caused confusion in the parliament. Some officials said that the instructions were to only leave the main chamber.

AFP said that on Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of protesters continued to lounge in armchairs and on carpets in the parliament.

In gardens surrounding the parliament, the protesters have erected tents. Even mobile food stalls have sprung up to serve food and drinks.

Protesters should leave the inside of parliament within 72 hours, Sadr ally Iraqi added, in a message on Twitter.

"The pursuit of the sit-in is very significant because it will solidify your demands," he said, recommending that protesters rotate their presence at the site.

He also announced that a major prayer rally would take place on Friday in the Green Zone, home to parliament, other Iraqi institutions and foreign embassies.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE