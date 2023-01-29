Iran government condemns drone attack on defence site, calls it 'cowardly'

The government of Iran condemned the night-time drone attack at a defence ministry site on Sunday, calling it "cowardly", at a time when tensions have heightened over the country's nuclear programme and Russia has been engaged in a war in Ukraine.

The ministry stated that one drone was destroyed by an anti-aircraft system and two others exploded, further stating that no casualties have been reported and the site suffered only minor damage in Isfahan's central province.

Speaking at a press conference, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, "This cowardly act was carried out today as part of the efforts made by enemies of the Iranian nation in recent months to make the Islamic republic insecure. Such measures cannot affect the will and intention of our specialists for peaceful nuclear developments.”

As per the video footage published by the Iranian state media and shared widely on social media, the night sky was lit up by a fireball as people were seen running around and emergency service vehicles were seen speeding towards the site.

"An unsuccessful attack was carried out ... on one of the workshop complexes of the ministry of defence," stated the ministry, as reported by state news agency IRNA.

"The attack, which occurred around 11:30 pm (2000 GMT) on Saturday, did not cause any disruption to the operation of the complex," it added.

The IRNA further reported that the strike had targeted "an ammunition manufacturing plant".

Speaking to Mehr news agency, Parliament member Mohammad-Hassan Assafari said that the attack was planned by Iran's "opponents and enemies" and was aimed to "disrupt the defensive power" of the country.

As per reports of IRNA, a few hours before the attack that took place in Isfahan, a massive fire broke out in a motor oil production plant in East Azerbaijan's northwestern province.

The agency published images of the massive blaze that caught Shahid Salimi's key industrial complex which is linked to the Ministry of Industry.

(With inputs from agencies)

