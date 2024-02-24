Iranian forces kill Jaish al-Adl operatives deep inside Pakistani territory, says report

Iranian military forces have reported the killing of a prominent commander of the Jaish al-Adl militant group, Ismail Shahbakhsh, along with some of his associates, within the territory of Pakistan, as per Iran International English, referencing Iran's state-run media.

This development comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Pakistan, marked by reciprocal airstrikes conducted by both nations.

Jaish al-Adl, established in 2012, is recognised as a "terrorist" entity by Iran. Operating predominantly in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, it is a Sunni extremist organisation, as reported by Al Arabiya News.

The group has a history of launching attacks on Iranian security forces, including a recent assault on a police station in Sistan-Balochistan in December, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 police personnel.

Diplomatic efforts amidst conflict

Despite the hostilities, recent diplomatic efforts were undertaken to alleviate tensions. Pakistan and Iran agreed to enhance security cooperation, following a series of mutual airstrikes targeting alleged terrorist elements within each other's territories.

The accord was unveiled during a joint press briefing by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the Pakistan Foreign Office.

Jilani stressed on the potential for swift resolution of misunderstandings between the two nations, expressing a commitment to combat terrorism and address mutual concerns.

However, the recent confrontation contradicts the diplomatic overtures. The conflict between Iran and Pakistan intensified after both countries conducted missile strikes targeting purported terrorist units.

Iran launched missile and drone strikes in Pakistan, targeting Jaish al-Adl's bases, leading to casualties, including civilian deaths, as claimed by Islamabad. In response, Pakistan withdrew its ambassador from Iran and barred the return of the Iranian envoy to protest the perceived infringement of its sovereignty.

Also watch | Pakistan: PPP Chairman announces coalition government with PML-N Subsequently, Pakistan retaliated with strikes inside Iran, targeting hideouts used by militant organisations such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

Despite the escalation, efforts were made to de-escalate tensions. Both countries agreed to reinstate their ambassadors and committed to collaborative measures for de-escalation, as reported by Geo News.