/Iran weighing proposal aimed at satisfying US demands, Trump claims ahead of second round of talks in Pakistan

President Donald Trump on Friday (April 24) claimed that Iran is considering a proposal intended to satisfy the demands of the United States ahead of the resumption of negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Pakistan.

"They're making an offer, and we'll have to see," Trump said during a phone interview with Reuters.

Trump said he was not yet aware of the details of the offer, according to Reuters.

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Asked who the United States was negotiating with, he declined to specify, saying they were engaging with those currently in charge.

These statements come as the US President is set to dispatch his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Pakistan for a second round of talks aimed at negotiating an end to the conflict between the United States and Iran.

"I can confirm Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks... with representatives from the Iranian delegation," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Friday.

The second round of talks comes after days of trading accusations between both sides, with Trump facing intense domestic and international pressure from surging oil prices and disrupted trade routes triggered by Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply.

The first round of talks, led by US Vice President JD Vance and attended by Witkoff and Kushner, while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led Tehran’s delegation, collapsed after Iran objected to Washington’s insistence on maintaining sanctions and naval restrictions during negotiations.

Meanwhile, Iran's state media confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would travel on Friday to Pakistan, which has been mediating between the Islamic Republic and the United States in a bid to end the West Asia conflict.

"Iran's Foreign Minister will begin a regional tour on Friday evening, April 24, travelling to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow," the official IRNA news agency said, after a Pakistani official disclosed the visit. "The purpose of this trip is to hold bilateral consultations, discuss ongoing developments in the region, and review the latest situation regarding the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran."

However, Araghchi confirmed his visit to Pakistan, citing bilateral talks as the reason for the trip, without mentioning any peace talks with the United States.

"Embarking on a timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. The purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbours are our priority," he said in a post on X.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)