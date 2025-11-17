/Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to miss French Open due to wrist injury

Defending champion and seven-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz won’t be defending his French Open title after he announced his withdrawal from the tournament on Friday (April 24). Alcaraz, who defeated Jannik Sinner after saving championship points in a marathon final in 2025, will miss this year’s tournament with a wrist injury. The Spaniard had earlier opted out of the Madrid Open, signaling his intentions to withdraw from the second major of the calendar year, having already pocketed the Australian Open title.

Alcaraz opts out of French Open

"We have decided that the most prudent thing to do is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros," Alcaraz said on social media.

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"This is a difficult time for me, but I'm sure we will come out of it stronger," Alcaraz added, saying that he and his team would monitor his recovery before deciding when and where he would return.

Alcaraz sustained the injury during the first round of the Barcelona Open last week, where he beat Otto Virtanen but subsequently pulled out of the tournament. The 22-year-old announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Masters on April 17, increasing concerns over whether he would be able to appear at the French Open.

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Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam in January with his triumph at the Australian Open. He holds a 22-3 record this season and also won a title in Doha. Ranked second in the world, Alcaraz lost top spot following his defeat by Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final on April 12. The seven-time Grand Slam winner triumphed at Roland Garros in 2024 and 2025. He saved three championship points against Sinner last year in the longest French Open final in history.

The Italian, who has never won the French Open, may be able to capitalise on Alcaraz's absence. This year's tournament runs from May 24 to June 7.