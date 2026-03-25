/'Tennis feels complicated': Iga Swaitek feels pressure of own success after Miami Open exit

Iga Swiatek, world no. 3 and winner of six grand slam titles, is feeling the heat of her own success. After being at the top and become a legend of the game at just 24, the Polish player is finding the sport being 'complicated in head.' The assessent came after her three-set loss in first round of Miami Open - something she's not been too happy about. As a result, Swiatek parted ways with her coach Wim Fissette after 18 months and one Wimbledon title. She, however, admitted, that it will take time for figure out things and go forward.
Swaitek admits feeling pressure of own success
"This is like the worst nightmare a top tennis player can have, dropping in matches in terms of the level," she said after the loss at the mixed zone while speaking to reporters. "So I need to live through this, go forward, learn, and figure it out."
"I think I am a bit confused. There’s no way but forward. I’m gonna try to work hard to get back to that. I have it in me, I just lost it for a second, the game. Tennis feels complicated in my head. I know it’s supposed to be simple. In terms of my mentality and how I feel on the court, it’s going to take a while," revealed the former world no. 1 while acknowledging her shortcomings.
Swiatek's tennis record
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The former world no. 1, who held the position for 125 weeks, won her first grand slam aged 19 when she became victorious at French Open in 2020. She went on to win the Roland Garros title three more time in 2022, 2023, and 2024. In addition to this, she reached the semi-final of Australian Open in 2022 and won the US Open in the same year to cap off a brilliant year. She had success last year as well, when she again reached the Australian Open 2025 semis and won her first Wimbledon title as well.