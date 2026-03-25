/'Tennis feels complicated': Iga Swaitek feels pressure of own success after Miami Open exit

Iga Swiatek, world no. 3 and winner of six grand slam titles, is feeling the heat of her own success. After being at the top and become a legend of the game at just 24, the Polish player is finding the sport being 'complicated in head.' The assessent came after her three-set loss in first round of Miami Open - something she's not been too happy about. As a result, Swiatek parted ways with her coach Wim Fissette after 18 months and one Wimbledon title. She, however, admitted, that it will take time for figure out things and go forward.

Swaitek admits feeling pressure of own success

"This is like the worst nightmare a top tennis player can have, dropping in matches in terms of the level," she said after the loss at the mixed zone while speaking to reporters. "So I need to live through this, go forward, learn, and figure it out."

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"I think I am a bit confused. There’s no way but forward. I’m gonna try to work hard to get back to that. I have it in me, I just lost it for a second, the game. Tennis feels complicated in my head. I know it’s supposed to be simple. In terms of my mentality and how I feel on the court, it’s going to take a while," revealed the former world no. 1 while acknowledging her shortcomings.

Swiatek's tennis record