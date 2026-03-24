/Teen US boxer Sio awakens from medically induced coma after being knocked out cold

In an unfortunate incident 19-year-old US female boxer Isis Sio was injured so severely in a bout on Saturday (Mar 21) that she had to be put in medically induced coma. Sio, the only active female boxer from the state of North Dakota, lost to Jocelyn Camarillo via knockout in in San Bernardino, California, announced ProBoxTV after the fight. This was Sio's second loss in her amature career in four fights. She had 1-2 record before entering the fight against Camarillo who boasted 5-0 record before the Sio fight. In the latest update, Supreme Boxing announced that the boxer has now awaken and is off ventilator.

What happened to Sio?

The fight started with Camarillo coming onto Sio as aggressor and 78 second into the bout, she suffered a barrage of punches which left her convulsing in the rigth before being knocked out. Sio was immediately taken to Loma Linda University Health where she was put into coma, owing to her injuries.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“On behalf of CEO Garry Jonas and the entire ProBox family, we are praying for a speedy recovery for Isis Sio,” a ProBoxTV statement read about the unfortunate incident. “Ms Sio is currently in a medically induced coma. Our thoughts are with her and her family at this very difficult time. Please join us in wishing for a full recovery.”

"Isis Sio, the 19-year-old flyweight who was knocked out Saturday and put into a medically induced coma, has awoken and is speaking. She is also off the ventilator, an update by Supreme Boxing read on Instagram.

What did Camarillo said about knocking out Sio cold?