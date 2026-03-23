/Injury or routine visit? Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah checks into BCCI’s CoE ahead of IPL 2026

Ace Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah has checked into BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru just days before the start of IPL 2026. Is he carrying any injury, or is it a routine visit? It remains to be confirmed, but the ‘greatest bowler’ of his time is back for the T20 extravaganza. With most of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad members already assembled for the training camp, four T20 World Cup-bound Indian players were given extra leverage to link up closer to the tournament.

“Every year, our aim is to get there (win the IPL trophy). But I know it's a long season. So, pre-season will start the way we usually start, working hard, getting new boys into the setup. And with our (T20) World Cup guys, we've given them a bit of an extended break so that they will join us next weekend. The overseas guys also flew in home and then they will join us. But they'll have a good one-week training with us before the first game,” the Sri Lankan had said during the closing ceremony of the MI Junior season at the MIG Cricket Club Ground.

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Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah had an extended winter leading up to the first showpiece event of the year. Shortly after the triumphant Asia Cup 2025 campaign in the UAE, Bumrah played the home Test series against the West Indies and South Africa, before returning for the Proteas T20I leg. He then appeared against New Zealand during the five T20Is before plying his trade in the T20 World Cup.



There, at the T20 WC, Bumrah finished with 14 wickets, the joint-most alongside his compatriot Varun Chakaravarthy, including picking a match-winning four-wicket haul against the Kiwis in the finale. The premier pacer, prone to injuries caused by lengthy spells on the field, won the Player of the Match award in Ahmedabad before vanishing from the cricket scene.



Following a two-week rest, Bumrah is back training for the two-month cricket festival, with the Mumbai Indians playing their tournament opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in six days, on Sunday (Mar 29) at home.

