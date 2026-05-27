/‘Iran was trying to lay mines to block the Strait of Hormuz,’ alleges former US ambassador

Former US ambassador-at-large for counterterrorism Nathan Sales has claimed that Iran was “caught red-handed” allegedly attempting to lay mines in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, accusing Tehran of repeatedly violating a fragile ceasefire in the region.

Speaking to Fox News, Sales alleged that Iran had breached the truce since its inception and said recent US military strikes were launched in response to what Washington viewed as direct threats from Tehran. “If there’s anybody who knows something about violating the ceasefire, it’s the Iranian regime,” Sales said.

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“They’ve been violating it since day one, and the reason the United States took strikes yesterday is that we caught the Iranians red-handed,” he added. Sales further alleged that Iranian forces were “trying to lay mines to block the Strait of Hormuz” and were threatening US troops in the region. “So, this was entirely in self-defence. If the Iranians are concerned about the fragility of the cease-fire, they can take a good look in the mirror,” he said.

According to an AP report, the US military described May 25 strikes in southern Iran as “defensive” in nature. The report said the targets included missile launch sites and minelaying boats, while Washington insisted it had acted with “restraint” despite heightened tensions during the ceasefire. The strikes marked another escalation in the conflict, even as negotiations reportedly continued toward a broader agreement to end hostilities and reopen regional trade routes.