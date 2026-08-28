/Iran warns of 'severe confrontation' with US if blockade continues, Rezaei threatens to 'send Netanyahu to hell'

Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, has warned that continued US pressure on Tehran could trigger a much more serious confrontation, while issuing fresh threats against Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with Al-Manar, reported by Iran's state news agency IRIB, Rezaei said Tehran would respond forcefully if the blockade remained in place. He also claimed that any renewed conflict with Israel would be different from previous rounds of fighting.

Rezaei threatens Netanyahu

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Rezaei made a direct threat against Netanyahu during the interview. "We will send Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, to hell," he said, according to IRIB.

He also claimed that Netanyahu had spread false reports about an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump's son. Rezaei alleged that the reports had alarmed Trump and affected his decision-making.

"Netanyahu has panicked Trump and disrupted his decision-making by spreading false news about an 'Iranian plot to assassinate Trump,'" he said.

Warning over Lebanon

Rezaei also addressed tensions involving Israel and Lebanon, saying that Dahiyeh and Beirut remained Iranian "red lines".

"We are monitoring the situation with full seriousness," he said, adding that Israel would be forced to withdraw from occupied territory in Lebanon.

"If the conflict resumes, we are preparing ourselves for a new phase; any future war will be different from the previous ones," Rezaei said.

Iran threatens US economic interests

Rezaei linked the widening US economic pressure campaign to what he described as the failure of military action to force Tehran into submission. "The US shift to economic pressure demonstrated the futility of military strikes," he said. He warned that Iran would respond to any further escalation by targeting US economic interests in the region.

Rezaei also claimed Iran had exported between 70 million and 80 million barrels of oil during the ceasefire period, saying Tehran had managed to break through the naval blockade.