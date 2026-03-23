/Iran war and NATO doublespeak: Chief Rutte says ‘will secure Hormuz Strait’ as alliance troops quietly exit Iraq to 'secure locations’

Iran war, Strait of Hormuz, and NATO troop withdrawals: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he was “absolutely convinced” that an international effort would soon secure the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran-US-Israel war. He expressed the need to protect global trade and freedom of navigation in the strait, through which 20 per cent of global oil trade flows. Just a couple of days before his interviews with US broadcasters, a quieter development unfolded: NATO troops were filmed leaving positions in Iraq, reportedly for “safer locations”.

NATO completes relocation of personnel from Iraq

The troops of the alliance, of which the US is a key member, moved to safer positions in Europe, including Joint Force Command Naples. It was described as a temporary “posture adjustment” in response to escalating regional threats linked to Iran. This is essentially due to the growing risk of Iranian drone and missile attacks on Western facilities in the region.

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NATO’s dual narrative: Talking about strength but acting with caution

Rutte spoke about a newly formed 22-country coalition, comprising several NATO members alongside Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Gulf states such as UAE and Bahrain. Their objective was to coordinate naval escorts, patrols, and minesweeping operations to stabilise shipping lanes in the Hormuz corridor. At the time of writing, however, not a single military deployment has taken place from this coalition to secure the strait.

Despite Trump’s initial appeal, NATO has not acted on Article 5

In his remarks, Rutte was accommodative of US President Donald Trump’s appeal to nations to help secure the strait. However, in reality, there has been no invocation of Article 5, the so-called “one for all, all for one” clause of NATO. There is no unified alliance deployment in the region either.

Against this backdrop, NATO’s withdrawal from Iraq reflects a different reality. The alliance is sensitive to direct risk exposure of its troops in volatile theatres. NATO’s physical footprint has been reduced in the region, and the advisory and training mission continues remotely.

Risk management is central to NATO approach

The dual approach is partly because Iraq presented an immediate and direct threat environment for stationed NATO personnel. Their relocation reduces vulnerability. The public signalling from Rutte on securing Hormuz is more of a reassurance to global markets and key allies that energy supply chains remain a priority.

Securing Strait of Hormuz: Who is actually committing forces?

Among NATO members, the UK has taken a leading role in planning and logistical support, but even London has been explicit that this is not a NATO warfighting mission. Other top NATO members France, Germany, and Italy have also shown caution, stressing diplomacy, post-conflict stabilisation, and limited engagement rather than direct naval deployment in the region. The G7, which includes key NATO members, has issued statements supporting the protection of global energy supplies, but without necessarily committing military assets.

NATO is slow-pedalling the Iran situation

The challenge for NATO is balancing competing priorities: maintaining global economic stability, avoiding deep military entanglement, and preserving alliance cohesion amid differing national interests. This is the main reason for what appears to be doublespeak. It is, at best, calibrated communication while maintaining strategic ambiguity.

Perspective: NATO story is about politics, not just words

For observers, this is typical alliance behaviour, as alliances speak with one voice but act with many. Public assurances often coexist with private caution, as is evident in the NATO approach in the current Iran war context. In essence, NATO is not working as a unified bloc to reopen the strait. It is attempting a carefully assembled coalition, navigating geopolitical risk and political reality, one decision at a time.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

