/Indian Navy guides India-flagged vessels through Strait of Hormuz

Two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, are currently transiting the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, with their movements coordinated and guided by the Indian Navy. Upon exiting the Strait into the Gulf of Oman, the vessels are expected to receive direct naval escort to ensure their safe passage, amid heightened regional tensions stemming from the ongoing war in West Asia.

The tankers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, are carrying substantial cargoes essential for India's domestic LPG supply. Their transit follows a period of disrupted shipping through the strait, where traffic has slowed dramatically due to security risks, with many vessels anchored or delayed in the Persian Gulf.

This follows successful passages by other Indian vessels. In mid-March, the LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi crossed the strait, delivering nearly 93,000 metric tonnes of LPG to Indian ports, while the crude oil tanker Jag Laadki also made a safe transit under similar arrangements.

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India's efforts reflect intensive high-level diplomacy. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held multiple phone conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, the fourth such call over the weekend, discussing safe passage for vessels, bilateral ties, and BRICS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, conveying greetings on Eid and Nowruz while emphasising the need for freedom of navigation, condemning attacks on critical infrastructure, and urging the establishment of secure shipping lanes through the Gulf.