/Iran to feature prominently during Xi-Trump summit: Where do US and China stand on Hormuz issue?

As US President Donald Trump departs for a highly anticipated visit to China on Tuesday (May 12), the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia are expected to feature prominently during the discussions. A senior administration official told news outlets in an anonymous briefing on Sunday that Trump could “apply pressure” to China on Iran in areas such as oil sales and Tehran’s purchase of potential dual-role military-civilian goods.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last week accused China of “funding” Iran. “Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism, and China has been buying 90 per cent of their energy, so they are funding the largest state sponsor of terrorism,” Bessent told Fox News on May 7.

Trump's visit to Beijing has already been impacted by the Iran war and the shipping crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. It was scheduled for earlier this year but was postponed in March due to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which began on February 28, and the eventual ceasefire to negotiate a peaceful exit from the war. Washington also staged a naval blockade of the Islamic Republic in hopes of forcing Tehran to accept a peace proposal.

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China’s stance on the Hormuz crisis

China is one of the nations most severely impacted by the closure of the vital waterway, as it acquires nearly 20 per cent of its energy through the strait. Beijing has called for open and secure shipping multiple times; however, it has termed the US naval blockade "a dangerous escalation of unilateralism."

On April 15, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated, "The blockade of international waterways is a violation of international law and a direct threat to global supply chain stability. We urge the US to cease these provocative actions and return to the path of diplomatic dialogue."

The US position: Pressure and peace terms

Washington expects Chinese support to persuade the Islamic Republic to accept its peace terms, as Beijing remains one of the major importers of Iranian oil despite the ongoing crisis. Several reports have also suggested its military support. In an interview with Time Magazine on May 1, 2026, Trump himself commented on the situation, saying, "China is possibly helping Iran a lot more than they should be. They are giving them a financial lifeline and possibly more than just parts for their drones."

The US is expected to use this week's summit to present evidence of "dual-use technology" transfers and demand that Beijing use its leverage as a mediator in the “Islamabad Talks” to secure a final deal. For the Trump administration, the goal is clear: to press China to withdraw its economic and tacit military support, forcing Tehran to accept the current peace proposal.