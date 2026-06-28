/Iran targets US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain after fresh American strikes, warns ships against violating Hormuz arrangement

sIran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday (June 28) said it launched a joint missile and drone attack targeting eight US military sites at Ali Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Port Salman, Bahrain, in response to the second night of American strikes on multiple targets inside the Islamic Republic over attack on a commercial vessel in Starit of Hormuz.

The latest exchange marked the second consecutive night of military action between Tehran and Washington, putting the ceasefire agreement signed on June 19 under renewed strain. The agreement was aimed at ending the West Asia conflict that began on February 28 following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

"During a joint missile and drone operation at 2-3 am today, Sunday, July 27, destroyed eight important infrastructures of the child-killing US army at the Ali Salem base in Kuwait and the Fifth Naval Fleet in Port Salman, Bahrain, by launching ballistic missiles and drones, and decisively responded to the recent US aggression," the IRGC said in a statement reported by Iranian media.

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The IRGC also warned of a stronger response to any future US military action while describing the American strikes carried out on the previous two days as attacks on insignificant targets.

It further warned ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to comply with arrangements put in place by Iran and threatened to respond more forcefully to violations.

"Based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, arrangements are in place to control traffic in the Strait of Hormuz with the Islamic Republic, and from now on, offending ships will be dealt with more forcefully than in the past, and any potential enemy aggression, under any pretext, even if the aggressions are against insignificant targets like last night and tonight, will have a crushing response," the statement said.

Kuwait and Bahrain on alert

Tehran also warned that violating the ceasefire would be against Article 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding and could result in the complete suspension of the process.

Confirming the attack, the Kuwaiti Army said on X, "The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defence systems intercepting the hostile attacks.

Everyone is kindly requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities."

Similarly, Bahrain's Interior Ministry urged residents to take shelter in safe places.

Meanwhile, shortly after the US strikes, Donald Trump threatened that Iran would "no longer exist" if the United States is "forced" to resume military action, accusing Tehran of breaching the ceasefire agreement.

"United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, adding, "There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!