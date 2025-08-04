/Iran sets up new wartime body: What is the National Defence Council, who’s in it, and why it matters

Iran on Sunday (Aug 3) approved the establishment of a new defence council. This comes just weeks after the nation's 12-day war with Israel. The June war, as per reports, was Iran's most acute military challenge since the 1980s war with Iraq. The new defence body is called the "National Defence Council" and it will "review defence plans and enhance the capabilities of Iran's armed forces in a centralised manner," said the Supreme National Security Council's Secretariat, as reported by Iranian state media. The announcement comes as Amir Hatami, the commander-in-chief of Iran's military, on Sunday warned that threats from Israel persist and should not be underestimated. Here's all you need to know about Iran's new National Defence Council.

Iran's new war body

The new governmental boy will be responsible for managing Iran's affairs during wartime. The Iranian National Defence Council will be headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian. Chief Justice Mohsen Ejei, and the Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf are also slated to be a part of the new wartime body.

It will also consist of the heads of the three government branches, senior armed forces commanders – Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour; Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Army, Major General Amir Hatami, and the Minister of Intelligence, Ismael Khateeb along with representatives of other relevant ministries. Reports suggest that the Khatam al-Anbiyaa Joint Headquarters will also be represented on the council, likely by Brigadier General Ali Aliabadi, though this has not been confirmed.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei would also have representation in the new war council. Reports suggest he would be represented by two officials who are yet to be appointed to the council.

Why has Iran established a National Defence Council?

As per Fars News Agency, the decision was part of broader structural changes to Iran's security apparatus in the aftermath of the 12-day war. Tehran Times reports that "the newly established council will be responsible for evaluating defence strategies and enhancing the operational capabilities of Iran's armed forces in a centralised manner."