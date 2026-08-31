/Iran seeks negotiated end to US war as Pezeshkian calls for dialogue

Iran is looking for a negotiated end to the war with the US, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday. While speaking alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, Iran's President accused Washington of failing to fulfil ​its commitments under past agreements.

"Nevertheless, we are still trying to achieve an agreement and understanding, and we believe that continuing the war is in no one's interest, neither ours, nor the region's, nor humanity's," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

"We ​believe the solution to the existing issues is dialogue and cooperation and that every capacity must be used to prevent the spread of insecurity and conflict."

These statements come a day after the US and Iran exchanged attacks, the first time since late July, driving up oil prices roughly 3.5 per cent to $91/barrel. US President Donald Trump also posted an AI video of an attack on Iran's oil hub Kharg Island with the caption “Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!! President DJT.”

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An Iranian official dismissed this post as “laughable”. "Trump’s tweets are laughable, and conditions in Kharg are calm and appropriate," Hamid ​Bovard, chief executive of government-run National Iranian Oil Co, said on Monday.

A US official said on Monday that the military had not targeted Kharg Island in overnight strikes; rather, they attacked Larak Island. According to Washington, "Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz". According to Iran's IRNA news agency, two people were killed, and others were injured in the attack.

Last week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced “Economic Outcast” targetting Iranian economic interests across the globe. He also said that new secondary sanctions were likely to be unveiled weekly in the effort to pressure Iran, with an initial focus on banks. Trump has so far failed in all his major objectives when he set out to achieve them with Iran: overthrowing Iran's Clerical rulers, curbing Iran's ability to launch attacks on regional rivals and dismantling Iran's nuclear programme.