/Retired Army serviceman dies after banned Chinese 'manjha' slits throat while riding bike in Jammu

A retired army serviceman identified as Lakhwinder Singh died in Jammu and Kashmir after his throat was slit by a kite string, also known as Chinese 'manjha' or 'Gattu Dor ', while he was riding a two-wheeler. The fatal incident took place on the Jammu Ring Road in the Bishnah area on August 30, Sunday evening.

The man, Naib Subedar (Retd) Lakhwinder Singh, a retired army serviceman, was employed as a private security guard at an industrial unit in Bari Brahmana. He was returning home to Mamka, R S Pura after completing his shift. The kite string got entangled in his neck, and he sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to hospital following the incident but succumbed to his injuries.

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The Police have reportedly registered a case and started an investigation into Singh’s death. "Police and administration should take stern action against those selling this lethal string," demanded aggrieved relatives of the victim.

The Chinese ‘manjha’ is made from synthetic nylon and coated with glass powder and metal. It can cause serious injury to pedestrians and two-wheelers. The string also poses a serious risk to birds, infrastructure like high-voltage electric lines, and it is also non-biodegradable.

The Jammu District has imposed a blanket ban on the manufacture, sale, purchase, storage, transport and use of the Chinese thread. Despite the ban, the Chinese 'manja' continued to be sold through illegal means.