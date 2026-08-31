/Israel, Greece sign €3 billion defence deal to build 'Achilles' Shield'

Israel and Greece have signed a huge defence deal worth approximately €3 billion (over 10 billion INS) on Monday, August 31. Under the framework, Israel will help Greece establish a multilayered defence network using Israeli technology. It is designed to protect Greece from ballistic missile and drone threats. The deal was signed in Tel Aviv by Israeli Defence Ministry Major General Amir Baram and Greek defence procurement chief Yannis Boras.

The programme, also known as the “Achilles' Shield”, is one of the largest defence deals in the country's history. It will include Israel's several air defence systems, including Rafael’s David’s Sling and Spyder platforms and Israel Aerospace Industries’ BARAK MX. Elta Systems, an IAI subsidiary, will provide multi-mission MMR radars. A new command and control system will be established, which will connect various components and allow Greek forces to manage the country's air defences through a unified system. Greek companies are expected to receive about €700 million of the deal’s total value as subcontractors for Rafael and IAI.

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As part of the wider deal, a €26 million (approximately 92 million INS) contract was also signed for Rafael’s Drone Dome counter-drone systems, which will be used to defend strategic sites.

This is one of Israel's largest defence export deals, just behind €6 billion worth of the sale of the Arrow 3 missile defence system to Germany. This comes amid rising tension between Turkey and Greece, as well as Israel and Turkey. The Israeli government mentioned that the deal marks another expression of the depth of the strategic relationship between Israel and Greece.