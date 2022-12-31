Iran: Security forces shoot dead man during memorial for protesters

Norway-based human rights group Hengaw said on Saturday (January 31) that a 22-year-old man was killed as Iran's security force fired on a crowd in Kurdish-populated western region of the country. The death has come more than 100 days after Mahsa Amini's untimely demise in custody.

22-year-old Mahsa Amini was detained by Iran's morality police over 'inappropriate attire'. Her custodial death on September 16 sparked nationwide protest that are going on even now. The protests have turned deadly on several occasions.

The latest death has reportedly taken place in a cemetary in the city of Javanroud as residents marked the end of a 40-day mourning period for slain protesters.

Security forces fired live ammunitions and tear gas killing Borhan Eliasi. Eight others were wounded. AFP said that the report could not be independently verified.

Two of those wounded were said to be in critical condition.

Activists have used social media to call for gatherings in Tehran and other cities to protest the worsening economic situation.

The sanctions-hit country replaced its central bank chief on Thursday, state media said, after the rial shed nearly a third of its value on the parallel market in the past two months.

US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported small gatherings in the capital and the central cities of Isfahan and Najafabad, sharing videos of protesters chanting anti-regime slogans. AFP was unable to immediately verify the footage.

(With inputs from agencies)

