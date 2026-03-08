/Iran's top leadership denies reports of rift after Pezeshkian's 'sorry' to Gulf nations

Iranian leadership has quashed reports of fracture between its leaders after comments by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Security chief Ali Larijani asserted that "our leaders are united... and have no disagreements with one another". He also said that there cannot be any divisions among the leaders on how they view America and Israel and that the Iranians had “no divisions among ourselves in fighting Israel and the United States.” Earlier, a report indicated that there was a difference in opinion between "hardliners and more pragmatic factions" over President promise not to strike Gulf states. The report also claimed that fissures within Iran's ruling elite were ​long suppressed under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but is now coming out in open after his death.

Reuters report quoting sources inside the Iranian regime said that clerics are accelerating the appointment of a new supreme leader with a decision possible on Sunday and that differences arose after Pezeshkian's apology to Gulf states for a week-long offensive against them. Hardline cleric and lawmaker Hamid Rasai addressed the president on social media, saying: “your stance was unprofessional, weak and unacceptable.” When the president later repeated his earlier statement on social media, he ​left out the apology that had so angered the Guards and other hardliners. A hardliner close to Khamenei's office, which remains a central node in the hierarchy, told Reuters that Pezeshkian's comments had angered many senior commanders in the IRGC.

In a speech broadcast by Iranian state TV, Pezeshkian said, “I must apologise on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran. The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries.” Pezeshkian asserted that Tehran would "not surrender".

