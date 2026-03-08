/'American soldiers captured': Iran makes BIG claim amid raging war with US, Israel; CENTCOM says...

The war began on February 28, after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran amid ongoing nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The administration of US President Donald Trump dubbed the military campaign “Operation Epic Fury." Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in the attack. Iran is in retaliatory mode and has not spared even its neighbours.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.