/Explosion rocks US embassy in Norway amid raging war with Iran

Amid raging war in West Asia, Norwegian police on Sunday (Mar 8) reported an explosion near the US embassy in the capital Oslo. No casualties has been reported in the incident so far and it is unclear if the blast is related to the conflict in West Asia. According to AFP, the explosion occurred around 1 am local time (0000 GMT). Oslo Police Department said in a statement that they had no information about the blast's cause or who was behind it. The police also said it was in contact with the embassy about the incident and that a large number of resources were on site.
US embassies are on high alert amid attack from Iran and several embassies in West Asian countries have been shut with the US urging all Americans to leave the region as soon as possible.
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.