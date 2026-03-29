Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has stated that the country will not accept surrender or negotiations on terms dictated by the US, as the conflict enters what he described as a “critical stage.”

In a message marking 30 days of what Iranian officials have termed “national defence,” Ghalibaf praised mass public mobilisation, calling street protests and rallies a key front in the war effort. “The street in these 30 nights was the manifestation and mirror of the social power of a nation that does not know defeat,” he said, adding that such displays had unsettled Iran’s adversaries.

The speaker said public slogans and demonstrations had reinforced military operations. “With the chant ‘no compromise, no surrender, fight against America,’ you gave strength to the missiles,” he said. Pro-government rallies have been held across Iran since the conflict began.

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Ghalibaf also claimed that the United States and its allies had suffered setbacks, saying key symbols of American military power, from F-35 fighter jets to aircraft carriers and regional bases, had taken “major blows.” He further described Iranian strikes against Israel as “effective, precise and foundational.”

At the same time, he accused Washington of sending contradictory signals, alleging that while the US publicly speaks of diplomacy, it is privately preparing for escalation. “The enemy publicly sends messages of negotiation and dialogue, and in secret plans for a ground attack,” he said.

Rejecting reported US proposals, Ghalibaf said Washington was attempting to secure through diplomacy what it had failed to achieve on the battlefield. “America is presenting its wishes and what it did not achieve in war in the form of a 15-point list and is seeking it through diplomacy,” he said.

He reiterated that Iran would resist any attempt to force it into submission. “As long as the Americans seek Iran’s surrender, our answer is clear: ‘We will not submit,’” he said, adding that Iranian forces were prepared for further escalation and would continue missile strikes and military operations.

‘Collective suicide’

Separately, Gholamreza Mesbahi-Moghadam warned against any US attempt to seize Iranian islands, saying such a move would provoke a strong response and heavy losses. He described the idea as “collective suicide” and said American forces would face a decisive reaction if they entered Iranian territory.