Iran nuclear deal: EU says 'pause' in Vienna talks needed due to 'external factors' pointing at Russia

After Russia made fresh demands amid nuclear talks with Iran, European Union officials said they were in favour of calling for a pause "due to external factors".

A pause in #ViennaTalks is needed, due to external factors.



A final text is essentially ready and on the table.



As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the U.S. to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 11, 2022 ×

Putin's regime had demanded guarantees from Western nations that sanctions imposed on it amid the Ukraine invasion would not affect its trade with Iran.

The new round of talks had begun in November last year with Russia, Germany, France, Britain, China and Iran with the US taking part in it indirectly.

The 2015 nuclear deal with Iran had collapsed after former US President Donald Trump had pulled the United States out of the deal and imposed harsh economic sanctions on the country.

A pause in Vienna talks is needed, due to external factors," European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, adding,"a final text is essentially ready and on the table."

The US had indicated that it wasn't ready to accommodate Russia's demand amid broad signals that final deal was set to be clinched between the two sides.

However, Russia's envoy Mikhail Ulyanov said: "The conclusion of the deal does not depend on Russia only" while adding that there were "others actors who need additional time".

Iran's foreign ministry said the pause may help in to resolve the "outstanding" issues. Iran's foreign ministry said: "Pause in Vienna talks could be a momentum for resolving any remaining issue and a final return. Successful conclusion of talks will be the main focus of all."

