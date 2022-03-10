Window to revive Iran nuclear deal closing, says France

France's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the opportunity to reach a deal on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers was closing and called on all sides to take a responsible approach to reach an agreement.

"We are very close to an agreement, but the window of opportunity is closing," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters in a daily briefing.

"We are concerned about the risks that additional delays pose to the possibility of concluding. Together with our E3 partners, we call on all parties to take a responsible approach and make the decisions necessary to conclude this agreement."

A historic nuclear deal was reached between Iran and world powers in 2015 but former US President Donald Trump took US out of the deal in 2018, putting the entire agreement in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Iran on Thursday accused the United States of working to "complicate" efforts to restore a 2015 nuclear deal, after new Russian demands linked to its invasion of Ukraine raised concerns of further delays.

It came on the day Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in major state policies, stressed that his country will not give up on elements of "national strength", such as nuclear progress and regional influence

"Vienna negotiations are becoming more complicated every hour without a political decision by the United States," Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani tweeted on Thursday.

