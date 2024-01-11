LIVE TV
Iran navy says seized oil tanker off Oman

Tehran, IranUpdated: Jan 11, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
main img

BREAKING NEWS Photograph:(WION)

Story highlights

Iran's navy has seized an oil tanker in Gulf of Oman waters following a 'court order' authorising the move 

Iran's navy has seized an oil tanker in Gulf of Oman waters following "a court order" authorising the move, state media reported on Thursday. 

"The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran seized an American oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman in accordance with a court order," the official IRNA news agency said.

more to follow 

