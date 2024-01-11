Iran navy says seized oil tanker off Oman
Tehran, IranUpdated: Jan 11, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
BREAKING NEWS Photograph:(WION)
Story highlights
Iran's navy has seized an oil tanker in Gulf of Oman waters following a 'court order' authorising the move
Iran's navy has seized an oil tanker in Gulf of Oman waters following a 'court order' authorising the move
Iran's navy has seized an oil tanker in Gulf of Oman waters following "a court order" authorising the move, state media reported on Thursday.
"The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran seized an American oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman in accordance with a court order," the official IRNA news agency said.
more to follow