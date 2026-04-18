/Iran mocks the US's 'expensive failure,' claims America already lost 45 Aircraft worth $1.87 billion during Iran War

The Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad, in a X post on Friday (Apr 17), mocked America's "Expensive Failure," claiming that the United States has lost 42 aircraft during the Iran war. The Iranian embassy in a graphic listed losses including an F-35 Lightning II and 17 MQ-9 Reapers. The post is a direct response to President Donald Trump’s recent claim on Truth Social that the US has "completely destroyed" Iran's air force. It also includes a screenshot of the said post. According to the Iranian estimates, these losses have cost the US a whopping $1.878 billion, including one aircraft that alone costs $700 million.
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Iran war: The digital frontline
In recent days, the escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran have moved from the ground to online space. This is especially true on Iran's end, with the many Iran embassies feeding social media timelines a steady stream of memes and videos slamming Trump, the US, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his country.
This latest graphic by Iran's embassy in India's Hyderabad purposefully juxtaposes high-tech marvels of American engineering against a backdrop of wreckage, seemingly aiming to maker Trump eat his words about US winning the war.
Breaking down the "Expensive Failure"
The list provided by the Iranian mission is a "who's who" of American aerial supremacy. It alleges that in the 47 days since Trump launched the war on Iran on February 28, the US has already lost 45 aircraft.
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The list, according to Iran includes:
- E-3 Sentry AWACS (Airborne Warning & Control)
Quantity: 1
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Cost: $700 Million
- MQ-4C Triton (High-Altitude Maritime Drone)
Quantity: 1
Cost: $240 Million
- MC-130J Commando II (Special Ops Transport)
Quantity: 2
Cost: $228 Million ($114M each)
- F-35 Lightning II (Stealth Fighter)
Quantity: 1
Cost: $110 Million
- F-15E Strike Eagle (Multirole Fighter)
Quantity: 4
Cost: $360 Million ($90M each)
- MQ-9 Reaper (Armed Surveillance Drone)
Quantity: 17
Cost: $510 Million ($30M each)
- KC-135 Stratotanker (Aerial Refueler)
Quantity: 8
Cost: $320 Million ($40M each)
- A-10 Thunderbolt II (Warthog)
Quantity: 1
Cost: $18.8 Million
Note: Iran claimed to have shot down near the Strait of Hormuz on April 3 during a combat search-and-rescue support mission. However, reports suggest that the pilot ejected safely and was rescued.
- AH/MH-6 Little Bird Helicopters
Quantity: 4
Cost: $18-30 Million ($4.5-7.5M each)
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.