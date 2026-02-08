/Iran jails Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammadi for six years, bans travel

An Iranian court on Sunday (Feb 08) sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi to a six year prision term along with a two-year ban on leaving the country in a case related to gathering and collusion to commit crimes, AFP reported. “She has been sentenced to six years in prison for gathering and collusion to commit crimes,” lawyer Mostafa Nili said, adding that she had also received a two-year ban on leaving the country.

She also received a one and half year in prison sentence for propaganda activities and will be exiled to two years to the city of Khosf in the eastern province of South Khorasan, the lawyer stated. Under Iranian law, jail sentences run concurrently.



Nili hoped that she could be temporarily granted a bill to receive treatment as Mohammadi continues to face health ailments, including life-threatening cardiac issues.

Even after being in worse health conditons Mohammadi began a hunger strike on February 2, inside prison, to protest the denial of medical care and phone calls with her family. Rights groups warn that this strike is life-threatening, as she reportedly requires at least 15 different daily medications to manage her chronic conditions.

Mohammadi has been jailed multiple times and spent much of the past decade behind bars seprated from her twin children, who lived in Paris since 2015.

Narges Mohammadi was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy against the oppression of women and her promotion of human rights in Iran.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited her leadership in the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement and her campaigning against the death penalty as primary factors. Despite her international recognition, Mohammadi remains incarcerated in Tehran’s Evin Prison, having faced 13 arrests and multiple convictions for "spreading propaganda" and “collusion against national security.”