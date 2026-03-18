/'Spy for the Zionist regime': Iran executes Mossad man arrested during 12-day war: Who is he

Iran executed a man accused ​of spying for ‌Israel, according to the judiciary's Mizan news ​agency, which identified ​him as Kurosh Keyvani. The ⁠man was ​found "guilty of providing Israel's ​spy agency, Mossad, with pictures and information about ​sensitive locations ​in Iran," Mizan reported on ‌Wednesday (Mar 18). This comes almost over a month after the Islamic Republic halted the execution of Erfan Soltani, 26-year-old protester as the news triggered global outrage.

Iran, engaged in a decades-long covert conflict with Israel, has repeatedly executed individuals it accuses of having links to Mossad and assisting its operations inside the country. "The death sentence of a spy for the Zionist regime, who had been providing images and information, about the country's sensitive locations to Mossad officers was carried out this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said. This comes amid a report by human rights group HRANA that stated that executions in Iran have surged since the June war of 2025.

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Who is Kurosh Keyvani?

Kurosh Keyvani was arrested during Iran's 12-day war with Israel in June, 2025. The United States had briefly joined with strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities after Israel attack Iran pre-emptively. The report said that Keyvani was arrested in Savojbolagh on the fourth day of the 12-day war with authorities adding that the case had gone through legal procedures, but no independent evidence supporting the allegations was made public. The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Keyvani had been detained by the intelligence arm of the Iran's Revolutionary Guards’ (IRGC) with cash, vehicles and communication and surveillance equipment. According to the report, he was recruited through online contact and trained abroad before returning to Iran.