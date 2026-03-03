/Iran could build 11 nuclear bombs? Witkoff makes MASSIVE claims about Iranian nuclear programme

In a big revelation, US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday (Mar 3) has said that Iran’s top negotiators during nuclear talks “boasted” about having enough highly enriched uranium to build “11 nuclear bombs.” This comes even as the US asserted after June strikes that it had obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities. Witkoff also said that Iranian negotiators “were proud that they had evaded all sorts of oversight protocols to get to a place where they could deliver 11 nuclear bombs.” He also said that envoy Jared Kushner was also “flummoxed” on hearing when Iranian envoy said that they had “inalienable right” to enrich their nuclear fuel.

“In that first meeting, both the Iranian negotiators said to us directly that they controlled 460 kilograms of 60% [enriched uranium] and that they’re aware that could make 11 nuclear bombs. We responded that the president feels we have the inalienable right to stop you dead in your tracks and I just sort of looked at ourselves flummoxed, and said, ‘We’re really in for it now,” Witkoff recalled. “We went in there and tried to make a fair deal with them, and it was very, very clear that it was going to be impossible — probably by the end of the second meeting, but we then went back for the third meeting just to give it the last college try. They wanted us to report positivity. It was not positive that meeting,” Witkoff added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iran-US-Israel war

Iran is attacking US bases in its neighbourhood after having declared that it will be treated as American territory. US President Donald Trump has warned that larger strikes are yet to come. The regional stability has risen after the United States and Israel bombed Iran on Feb 28. Israel named the operation Lion's Roar and it was called Operation Epic Fury by the US. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the attack, triggering widespread protest across the world by Shia community.