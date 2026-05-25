/Iran claims 'hostile drone' shot down near Strait of Hormuz using new indigenous interceptor

Iran has claimed to have shot down a "hostile drone" over the Persian Gulf near Qeshm Island, deploying a newly unveiled indigenous interceptor system and issuing a stark warning to adversaries operating in the strategically vital waterway. Iranian media on Monday (May 25) claimed that a "hostile drone" was downed by air defence systems over maritime areas near Qeshm Island, situated close to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. According to reports by the Fars news agency, the unmanned aerial vehicle was neutralised over the Persian Gulf.

Iranian forces reportedly deployed advanced indigenous defence systems to destroy the craft, utilising the country's Arash-e Kamangir interceptor drone system, which was described as a freshly integrated defence mechanism equipped with "hidden capabilities."

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An unnamed Iranian official issued a pointed warning through Fars news agency: "This is our warning; no radar-evading drone shall ever again breach the skies of the Persian Gulf."

While Iranian media specified that the aerial craft was intercepted over regional waters, official sources refrained from identifying the origin or ownership of the drone. In a separate report, Mehr News Agency noted that local inhabitants on Qeshm Island reported hearing loud noises associated with active air defence operations as the situation unfolded. Despite the military action in the sensitive corridor, Fars reported that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continued during the incident under what officials described as close coordination.

This is not the first such incident near Qeshm Island in recent weeks. On May 6, Iran announced that its air defense systems intercepted what it described as "small drones and reconnaissance drones" near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian authorities saying at the time there were no injuries. The latest interception comes amid a prolonged and volatile standoff in the region.