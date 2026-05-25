/Iran-US peace deal soon but where is Mojtaba Khamenei? US officials claim he's in 'secret bunker', 'communicates via messengers'

Iran and United States are at the verge of signing a peace deal to end the war. However, the uncertainty around Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has continued as he has not been seen in public since taking over as the top cleric after his father and former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei's death. A new report citing US intelligence on Monday (May 25) stated that Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding in a secret location and communicates via an elaborate network of messengers. Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28, the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran. The elaborate arrangement is seen as a precautionary measures to prevent Israel from assassinating him. The US officials hinted that the delay in the deal is because messages are passed on to Mojtaba via a network of people and are usually dated by the time it reaches him.

CBS report has quoted US officials citing US intelligence and said that Iranian leaders including Mojtaba are spending weeks in bunkers and trying to avoid communicating with each other. "Watching them try to figure out how to talk to each other is almost like watching a sitcom. They are completely exasperated,” one official said. “This is why you see people saying things like, ‘The supreme leader has agreed to the framework,’ or ‘We’re waiting to hear back on the final deal points.’ Every piece of information he receives is dated and there’s a lot of latency to his responses,” one official tells the network. The report claimed that even officials at the highest levels of the Iranian government don't know where Mojtaba is and have no way to contact him directly. Instead, messages are passed through a network of couriers created to obscure the supreme leader's location.

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