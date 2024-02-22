Iran begins first polls campaign since custodial death of Mahsa Amini

Iran on Thursday (Feb 22) started its first election campaign since the 2022 custodial death of Mahsa Amini. Twenty-two-year-old Amini died on Sept 16, 2022, after she was arrested by the morality police for violating Iran's headscarf law. Her custodial death sparked nationwide protests to overthrow the country's clerical rulers. As a response, the authorities launched a bloody crackdown that killed over 500 people.

On Thursday, candidates for Iran's parliament started campaigning for the March 1 parliamentary election, the news agency Associated Press reported. Citing state media, the report said that 15,200 candidates will compete for a four-year term in parliament.

This is a record number and more than twice the candidates who contested in the 2020 elections when the voter turnout was just over 42 per cent, the lowest since 1979.

Raisi seeks re-election to assembly

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will seek re-election to the assembly in a remote constituency in South Khorasan province where he will compete against a low-profile cleric. Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf will contest from a constituency in the remote northeast region.

A report by the news agency AFP said that large billboards and election posters were seen in Tehran, urging people to take part in the election process. However, the first day of campaigning did not see a large number of banners erected in favour of individual candidates or their coalitions.

Speaking to AFP, a journalist said, "Most of the candidates, particularly in small constituencies, are doctors, engineers, civil servants, and teachers who are not affiliated with any political group."

The current parliament has been dominated by conservatives and ultra-conservatives after many reformists and moderates were disqualified. According to reformist politicians, only between 20-30 of the reformist candidates who submitted applications have been approved to run in the upcoming poll.

People 'indifferent' to elections

President Ibrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have urged people to take part in the election process. A recent poll carried out by Iran's state television revealed that more than half of the respondents were indifferent to the elections.

AFP reported that opposition figures and have called for a total boycott of the polls. On Monday, former president Mohammad Khatami said Iran was very far from free and competitive polls, and highlighted the growing popular discontent among Iranians.