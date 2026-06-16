In an effort to navigate the erratic behaviour of the US President Donald Trump, Iran incorporated senior psychologists to assess the mental situation so that they could develop an effective message that they could pass on to the mediators. According to Iranian officials who spoke to Drop Site News on the condition of anonymity, two senior psychologists were added to the advisory circle of the Iranian negotiator following the Islamabad talks in April, as the two sides began exchanging proposed terms for a potential MoU.

“We added two senior psychologists to the negotiations’ advisory circle so that we can shape messages intended for President Trump from the perspective of managing what we regard as a psychopathic behaviour pattern,” said the Iranian official to Dropsite News. According to the officials, following the inclusion of psychologists in the negotiations, Trump's behaviour has reportedly improved.

“Because the exchanged texts will ultimately become part of the historical record, we conduct our negotiations in a manner that ensures the relative weight and sophistication of each party’s negotiating techniques will be evident should these communications be made public in the years ahead,” the official added.

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According to Investigative reporter Jeremy Scahill, said that Iranian officials believed that Trump was operating from a position of “mental deficiency”. He asserted that the Iranian officials were not attributing the mental illness to Trump to downplay his credibility, but as a matter of fact, they almost “clinically began to see results”.

Trump, for his part, has threatened on numerous occasions to bomb Iranian civilisation to the “Stone Age” as the two sides tried to negotiate peace. Now, most recently, Trump had a newfound respect for Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and claimed to have met him. Last week The Washington Post reported that Trump was treated by 22 specialists for his routine checkup, which was the largest by any President in history, even for US President Donald Trump, compared to his first term in office.