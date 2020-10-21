Internet in splits after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plays 'Among Us' to urge viewers to vote

US election 2020 - While the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden gets intenser by day, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, came up with a new way to promote voting among the masses.

AOC, as she is commonly known as, the US Congresswoman from New York’s 14th congressional district has always stirred up a storm - be it during her speeches, or on social media.

Recently, the Congresswoman took up a new challenge - video games! Ocasio-Cortez played the game “Among Us” on Twitch, a video game sharing platform, to raise awareness about the upcoming elections in the US, and to urge viewers to vote as the November 3 nears.

She was joined by a fellow Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and YouTubers like Pokimane, Hasanabi, and Jack Septic Eye.

On Monday night, AOC had tweeted out her plans to play the game. "Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote?"

AOC added that was unfamiliar with the game, and that she had never played it, while saying that it looks like a “lot of fun”.

Later on the same say, she tweeted the following - "Spent tonight setting up accounts, mods, streaming & run throughs. Hoping to go live tomorrow night”.

Even before going live, she had amassed over 220,000 followers. AOC received praise from gamers for playing as well as she did, considering she had never played the game before. In the game, she played the role of an “imposter”. Their job is basically… killing! And that she did!

At least 700,000 people tuned into the live stream, according to Forbes.

“Among Us” is inspired by space, and developed by InnerSloth. Out of the ten people playing at once, three are assigned “imposters”. The other crew mates have to protect the spaceship and prevent imposters from sabotaging their goals.

Here are some Twitter reactions!

AOC just did the most amateur kill ever and im howling laughing at the fact she got away with it pic.twitter.com/NV01ZJf5Bt — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) October 21, 2020 ×