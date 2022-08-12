International nuclear watchdog warns of 'grave' danger around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

As Moscow and Kyiv blamed one other for resumed shelling, on Thursday (August 11) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to military activities surrounding Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Fighting near the plant has sparked a "grave" problem, the director of the UN nuclear inspector informed the Security Council on Thursday as the body gathered to examine the situation. He demanded access to assess Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor.

Speaking to the emergency meeting of the Security Council via video feed, Rafael Grossi said "this is a serious hour, a grave hour and the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) must be allowed to conduct its mission to Zaporizhzhia as soon as possible."

Watch | Gravitas: Threat of nuke disaster: Russian forces fire 80 rockets from nuclear plant site

As the battle between Ukraine and Russia's forces, continues for months, there have been urgent international appeals for an end to violence in Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear plant of its sort in Europe.

The two sides have traded accusations over a recent increase in combat near the nuclear power plant, which Russian forces quickly captured after their invasion of Ukraine.

Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya blamed Ukrainian soldiers for the unrest in the area of Zaporizhzhia.

Also read | Volodymyr Zelensky tells officials, 'if you want victory for Ukraine' stop talking to press

In order to safeguard the security of the IAEA mission, Nebenzya informed the Council, "We call on states that support the Kyiv regime to bring their proxies into check to compel them to immediately and once and for all stop attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power."

Nebenzya added, "This is the only option to prevent a major radioactive catastrophe on the European continent, the risk of which is now more real than ever."

Washington also said that it concurs with requests from the UN and others for the creation of a demilitarised zone surrounding the plant.

The only way to guarantee nuclear safety, Bonnie Jenkins, the undersecretary of state for arms control and international security warned the Council, would be for Moscow to put an end to its war. "This visit cannot wait any longer," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.