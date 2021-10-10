International Mental Health Day: Significance, myths versus facts, and where does India stand?

International Mental Health Day is celebrated every year on October 10 to raise awareness about mental health issues all across the globe.

Being the foundation for effective functioning, mental health is crucial for the well-being of individuals.

Years Lived with Disability (YLDs) state that mental disorders are the second leading cause of disease burden, as per a study published in the Lancet.

Tips for good mental health:



🏋🏽 Exercise regularly

🍲 Eat healthily

😴 Get enough sleep

🍺 Limit alcohol intake

🗣 Talk about your feelings



More resources from @WHO on Sunday's #WorldMentalHealthDay: https://t.co/5fnexdHZoj pic.twitter.com/HTokG8FAOL — United Nations (@UN) October 10, 2021 ×

History

The day was first observed in 1992 by Richard Hunter, the deputy general secretary of the World Federation for Mental Health.

The theme was to improve the quality of mental health services throughout the world.

The federation had started a two-hour broadcast from Florida to inform people regarding the importance of mental health. It received feedbacks from 27 countries after which it gained momentum.

Theme for 2021

The theme of International Mental Health Day 2021 is 'mental health in an unequal world.'

The coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse impact on the mental health of numerous people.

People with pre-existing mental health problems could not avail professional help during the pandemic as frontline workers were occupied with people infected with the novel virus.

Symptoms

People suffering from mental health problems experience the following symptoms:

#Feeling tearful, agitated, and restless

#Finding it hard to cope with daily activities

#Lack of desire to interact and socialise with people both physically and virtually

#Being distant

#Using drugs or alcohol as a coping mechanism

#New pattern of unexplained lateness or absences

#Recent inability to focus on meetings and completing work before deadlines.

#Lack of want to do things that they usually enjoy

These are also symptoms of #depression:

💚 Loss of energy

💚 Change in appetite

💚 Sleeping more or less

💚 Anxiety

💚 Difficulty concentrating

💚 Thoughts of self-harm or suicide#WorldMentalHealthDay #LetsTalk pic.twitter.com/RSQ860ssfu — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 10, 2021 ×



Myths vs facts

People with mental health problems are often considered unpredictable, unstable and violent.

However, in most cases, people diagnosed with mental health problems are not likely to be more violent than everybody else.

Weakness in personality and character are believed to be the cause of mental health problems.

Several factors such as physical fitness, brain chemistry, life experiences, family history and injuries among others contribute towards mental health problems.

It is a myth that children do not experience mental health issues.

The fact is that even young children may exhibit signs of mental health concerns. In such a case, early support helps combat developmental problems.

Where does India stand?

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 7.5 per cent of Indians suffer from some type of mental health disorder.

It estimates that while 38 million Indians suffer from an anxiety disorder, 57 million suffer from depression.

The mental health workforce has a scope for improvement. In 2016, WHO said there were only 0.292 psychiatrists per 100,000 Indians. The desired number was three psychiatrists.

Increasing awareness

With the rise in awareness about mental health issues, our sensitivity towards it has transformed stigmas into empathy.

Many people have come to terms that words such as ''crazy and ''lunatic'' which were used flippantly earlier are hurtful dehumanise mental illness.

However, there is still a long way to go for society to evolve as a whole.

How can loved ones and the government help?

Friends and family can help people with mental health problems feel comfortable by learning about its nuances in detail.

They should treat them with respect and reach out to check upon them.

Creating an environment that promotes the adoption of a healthy lifestyle is also beneficial.

The government should provide the availability of cost-effective treatment at the primary level of health care.