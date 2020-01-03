Portugal best country to retire; Malaysia, Vietnam top in Asia: Study

An international magazine in its annual global retirement index has rated Malaysia and Vietnam in Asia among the top-10 nations to retire abroad.

The International Living magazine rated Portugal as the top country to retire citing pleasant climate with an "affordable lifestyle" along with quality healthcare, safety rate and "excellent food and wine". The survey also pointed out that "Portugal is the second least expensive country in Europe" making it an ideal country to finally retire.

The magazine ranked Malaysia in number seven due to its "idyllic beaches" with the language being an easy mechanism of communication since English was the "unofficial" first language. Cheap food and low living costs counted in Malaysia's favour with affordable medical care being another factor that helped the country to rank among the best retirement destinations in the world.

Vietnam was last in the list of top-10 with "high-quality healthcare, good roads, and modern conveniences". The low cost of living also added to Vietnam's charm with friendly people and affordable luxuries. The survey found the country to be a great travel hub with several international flights connecting with the country.

Not surprisingly France and Spain were picked at ninth and eighth places respectively with Ecuador being a surprise sixth choice in the list due to its weather and fertile valleys. Interestingly, Columbia in Latin America finished among the top-5 with access to an easy retirement visa.

Mexico was ranked number four with Costa Rica with its low cost of living and "top-notch medical care" in no-3 slot.

The survey put Panama which is close to the US with "sunny weather" and exciting food options with benefits and discounts for retirees as the no-2 country to retire.