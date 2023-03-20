International Day of Happiness 2023: History, significance & wishes, messages, quotes to spread happiness

International Day of Happiness 2023: Every year on March 20, the International Day of Happiness is observed. It was first observed in 2013, following the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly recognising happiness as a fundamental human goal and calling for more inclusive, equitable, and balanced approaches to economic growth and development.

The International Day of Happiness aims to promote happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in people's lives all over the world. The day is marked by events and activities centred on themes such as mental health, mindfulness, and social connection.

The International Day of Happiness also serves as a reminder of the importance of sustainable development, which seeks to balance economic growth with social and environmental sustainability. Sustainable development is critical to achieving a world in which everyone can live happy and fulfilling lives.

Overall, the International Day of Happiness serves as a reminder that happiness is a global goal, and that we all have a role to play in making the world a happier, more equitable, and sustainable place for ourselves and future generations.

International Day of Happiness 2023 theme: Be Mindful, Be Grateful, Be Kind!

International Day of Happiness 2023: Quotes to share with everyone

1. "Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions." - Dalai Lama

2. "The greatest happiness you can have knows that you do not necessarily require happiness." - William Saroyan

3. "If you want to be happy, be." - Leo Tolstoy

4. "Happiness is a warm puppy." - Charles M. Schulz

5. "Happiness is not a station you arrive at, but a manner of travelling." - Margaret Lee Runbeck

6. "Happiness is a perfume you cannot pour on others without getting a few drops on yourself." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

7. "The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it." - Steve Jobs

8. "Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present." - Jim Rohn

9. "The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts." - Marcus Aurelius

10. "Happiness is not a possession to be prized, it is a quality of thought, a state of mind." - Daphne du Maurier

International Day of Happiness 2023: Wishes and messages to share with friends and loved ones

1. I wish you a joyous International Day of Happiness! May your day be filled with happiness, laughter, and optimism.

2. May the joy and blessings of this day be with you today and forever. Happy International Happiness Day!

3. May this day bring you a great deal of joy and happiness. I wish you a joyous International Day of Happiness!

4. On this special day, let us spread joy and positivity. Happy International Happiness Day!

5. May your life be filled with joy, love, and optimism. Happy International Happiness Day!

6. Let us celebrate the beauty of happiness today and share it with those around us. I wish you a joyous International Day of Happiness!

7. Because happiness is contagious, let us spread it far and wide. Happy International Happiness Day!

8. On this special day, let us focus on the things that make us happy and joyful. I wish you a joyous International Day of Happiness!

9. May your heart be full of joy and your soul be full of peace. Happy International Happiness Day!