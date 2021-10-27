Indonesian ex-President Sukarno’s daughter Sukmawati embraces Hinduism in conversion from Islam

The daughter of Indonesia's former President Sukarno, Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, has embraced Hinduism in conversion from Islam in a ritual ceremony on Tuesday.

This move is being held up by human rights and political observers as evidence of religious pluralism in the country.

Sukmawati’s conversion ceremony took place in the house of her grandmother, who herself was a Balinese Hindu. It is located on the Hindu-majority resort island of Bali.

Arya Wedakarna, a close friend of Sukmawati and the head of Sukarno Center in Bali, which is a museum dedicated to the founding president, said relatives had given their blessings for her conversion.

Arya said, “She said she received (mystical) guidance from her ancestors, including her grandmother.”

Sukmawati’s ceremony was witnessed by her son, Muhammad Putra Al Hadad. It was heavily guarded by pecalang, or Balinese security forces﻿.

While informing the press about her decision, her lawyer had said that she has extensive knowledge of Hinduism. She is also aware of all doctrines and rituals of Hindu theology.

Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, who is 70-year-old, is the third daughter of Sukarno and the younger sister of former President Megawati Sukarnoputri.

She is also the founder of the Indonesian National Party (Partai Nasional Indonesia-PNI). She was married to Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Arya Mangkunegara IX, but got divorced in 1984.

(With inputs from agencies)