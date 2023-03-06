After recycling fiasco, Indonesia tightens customs check to stop used shoe import

Indonesia's Industry Ministry said on Monday (March 6) that the country will tighten customs checks at small ports to prevent illegal import of second-hand shoes. The step was taken after media reports said that footwear donated for a recycling scheme in Singapore were shipped to Indonesia.

Reuters had reported in the month of February that ten pairs of donated shoes were exported for resale in Indonesia.

Since 2015, Indonesia has banned import of second-hand clothing and footwear over concerns of hygiene as well as to protect the country's textile industry.

In a statement titled "dismantling the scandal of illegal imports of used shoes", Indonesia's Ministry of Industry said that as a result of the Reuters story it would increase checks at ports to intercept any illegal second-hand shoe shipments.

"This incident shows that the illegal import of used shoes is carried out in an organised manner and misuses social projects," Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The practice of illegal importation of used shoes must be stopped because it has a bad impact on the domestic footwear industry."

The statement said that the ministry was also proposing new incentives for local footwear manufacturers importing raw materials for their businesses.

In July 2021, Dow and Sport Singapore, a government agency, launched a programme to grind down old shoes with rubberised soles into granules to be used to make new jogging tracks and playgrounds. The public donated tens of thousands of shoes to the scheme.

On Feb. 27, two days after the Reuters story was published, Dow and Sport Singapore issued a statement apologising to the public for a "lapse" in its supply chain which had led to some shoes meant for recycling being shipped to Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies)

