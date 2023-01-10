Indonesia: Powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 strikes Tanimbar region

An earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale jolted the Tanimbar region in Indonesia on Tuesday, according to European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The earthquake was at a depth of 97 kilometres below the earth's surface, said EMCS.

This is not the first time that the Tanimbar islands have endured such an earthquake. Previously, an earthquake measuring 7.3 struck the island in June 2019. However, at the time, no Tsunami warning was issued.

Indonesia, owning to its geographical position in the highly seismic 'Ring of Fire' - an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean is highly susceptible to earthquakes.

In November last year, a shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the town of Cianjur in Indonesia's West Java. Despite experts terming it a relatively quieter earthquake, more than 600 people succumbed to the devastation caused by it.

Most of the victims were killed when buildings collapsed or when the landslides were triggered.

"If someone dies, residents in Cianjur often immediately bury them. Because of the panicked situation, those who died were immediately buried by relatives without notifying the local health agency," said Cianjur local administration spokesman Adam who added, "It was later revealed that around 600 people died, when it is officially counted."

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)