Indonesia: Magnitude 7.0 quake strikes in deep sea in Bali, Lombok islands

An earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale hit the depths of the northern parts of the sea in Bali and Lombok islands, Indonesia in the early hours of Tuesday (August 29), news agencies said quoting information from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The high-magnitude quake prompted local residents to hastily evacuate buildings as a safety precaution.

Epicenter and depth

The seismic event's epicenter was pinpointed to be approximately 203 km (126 miles) north of Mataram, Indonesia, Reuters news agency said. Notably, the earthquake's point of origin was exceptionally deep, residing at a staggering depth of 516 km beneath the Earth's surface, as detailed by the EMSC.

No threat of tsunami

Both Indonesian and US geological institutions assessed the magnitude of the earthquake to be 7.1. It is important to note that as per reports the earthquake did not pose any risk of triggering a tsunami in the region.

The quake was felt shortly before 4 am (2000 GMT) across the coastal regions of Bali and Lombok.

This initial seismic occurrence was succeeded by two additional quakes with magnitudes of 6.1 and 6.5, respectively, according to reports provided by the Indonesian geological agency.

Impact of quake

Guests of the Mercure Kuta Bali, a hotel in the area, reacted to the tremors by promptly evacuating their rooms, as recounted by hotel manager Suadi during a conversation with Reuters.

The tremor's effects lasted for a few seconds. However, it should be noted that despite the evacuation, the building remained unscathed and guests eventually returned to their rooms. "Several guests left their rooms but were still in the hotel area," the hotel manager reportedly said.

There were no immediate reports of damage, as stated by the Indonesian disaster agency, BNPB.

The agency's spokesperson, Abdul Muhari, attributed the lack of destruction to the earthquake's considerable depth, suggesting that its effects were unlikely to be severe. "The quake is deep so it should not be destructive," he reportedly said.