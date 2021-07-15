Indonesia grapples with 'worst-case scenario' as COVID-19 cases surge

Indonesia reported over 56,000 cases on Thursday becoming the epicentre of the virus in Asia as it fights the "worst-case scenario".

Government minister Luhut Pandjaitan while describing the situation said: "We're already in our worst-case scenario, if we're talking about 60,000 (daily cases) or slightly more than that, we're okay. We are hoping not for 100,000, but even if we get there, we are preparing for that."

Watch:

The country had reported over 54,000 cases on Wednesday as people hunted for oxygen cylinders. The virus has spread despite the government orders to shut malls and restaurants in capital Jakarta as reports said the Delta variant has spread to remote areas.

Strict restrictions have also been put in place in Sumatra island as the country fights the virus.

Reports say hospitals have been running to full capacity with Java, Sumatra and Kalimantan being hit hard with the virus as Luhut added that vaccine efficacy was weaker against the Delta variant.

The country has vaccinated just 5.8 per cent of the population as the virus continues to spread in the country.

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank said it was approving loan worth $500 million to Indonesia. The country approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for emergency use today as Japan and the United States sent vaccines to the country.

According to Indonesia's medical association, at least 1,000 health workers have died due to the virus with most being inoculated with China's Sinovac vaccine.

Authorities said medical workers would be given a third booster jab made of the Moderna vaccine to provide extra protection.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization(WHO) warned today that more dangerous variants could come up as cases continue to rise worldwide.

"The pandemic is nowhere near finished," the WHO said.

(With inputs from Agencies)