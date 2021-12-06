Indonesia: Death toll rises as volcano erupts again, aerial photos show extent of devastation

The search and rescue operation has been impacted after Indonesia's Mount Semeru spewed more ash on Monday (December 6). The volcano had erupted on Saturday and left dozens with burns, forcing thousands to flee as a huge cloud of hot ash engulfed villages in eastern Java.

In a statement, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency informed that the devastating volcanic eruption has killed at least 22 people and left dozens missing as per the data as of Monday. In the aftermath, the emergency services and volunteers are helping to clear rubble from houses in Indonesian villages.

(Image: An area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano is pictured in Sumber Wuluh Village. Credit: Reuters)

(Image: Sumber Wuluh Village, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia taken on December 6, 2021. Credit: Reuters)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had ordered the emergency services to take necessary measures at the disaster site. "After receiving a report about the eruption of Mount Semeru yesterday, I ordered the Head of BNPB, Basarnas, relevant ministers, the TNI Commander, National Police Chief, Governor and Regent to take emergency response steps as soon as possible at the disaster site," he said.

Aerial photos and videos show the extent of devastation as entire streets were spotted filled with grey volcanic ash and mud, which had swallowed many homes and vehicles. Indonesia's geological agency reported that ash from Semeru travelled up to four kilometres away after the Saturday eruption.

The initial eruption led to chaos, now fresh volcanic activities on Monday hampered search efforts, forcing rescue teams to pull out from some areas. "There was a small fresh eruption and it could endanger the evacuation teams," said rescue worker Rizal Purnama.

Rescuers tried to dig through the mud to try and find survivors and recover bodies but dangerous thick plumes of smoke continued to emerge from areas blanketed by the volcanic ash, posing hurdles to search and rescue.