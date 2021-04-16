Indianapolis shooting: Biden orders flags to be lowered to half-mast

US President Joe Biden on Friday ordered flags to be lowered to half-mast at White House and all US givernment building as a sign of mourning for Indianapolis mass shootout that claimed 8 lives.

"Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation," Biden said in a statement, noting that he'd ordered flags at half-staff just weeks ago after another shooting.

Late on Thursday (local time) a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. The gunman died apparently from a self-inflicted wound.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook said that when officers arrived at the FedEx facility, they found an "active shooter incident,"

Joe Biden said that he and US Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the killings

"Today's briefing is just the latest in a string of tragedies, following closely after gunmen firing bullets in broad daylight at spas in and around Atlanta, Georgia, a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and so many other shootings," Biden said.

The Democrat is pushing for tighter controls on people buying firearms and says he would like to see an end to availability of military style rifles. There is little chance so far of major legislation in Congress, with Republicans fiercely opposed to new laws.