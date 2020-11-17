Indian students contributed over $7 billion to US economy in 2019-20

In the academic year of 2019-2020, Indian students contributed $7.6 billion to the United States economy. Even though the year witnessed a 4.4 per cent drop in the number of Indian students in the US, their contribution remained large.

India remains the second-largest source of international students in the US, after China.

For the same academic year, China continued its streak of the most international students in the country for the 16th year in a row!

According to a report titled “Opens Doors 2020”, over 372,000 Chinese students were in the US in the academic year of 2019-2020.

The number of Indian students in the country during the academic year were 193,124, despite a drop of 4.4 per cent.

The report was released by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education.

For the fifth year in a row, the US hosted more than 1 million international students - 1,075,496 to be exact.

A slight decline of 1.8 per cent was witnessed in the number of students coming in.

Based on data from the US Department of Commerce, international students contributed $44 billion to the economy in 2019, including $7.69 billion from Indian students.

Many countries have seen an increase in their students travelling to the US for higher education. Bangladesh saw an increase of 7 per cent, Brazil of 4 per cent, and Nigeria of 3 per cent.